Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOLS. Leerink Swann began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 2,224.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 429.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolus stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 78,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,631. The company has a market capitalization of $372.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 4.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Evolus has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Evolus will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

