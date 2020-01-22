Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $197,256.30 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $251,502.48.

AQUA opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -194.88 and a beta of 1.71. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQUA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.