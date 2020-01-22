Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells $251,502.48 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $251,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.88 and a beta of 1.71. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 399.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 489,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

