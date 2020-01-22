Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 663,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,000. L Brands makes up approximately 2.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.24% of L Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 757.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 827.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.