Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,000. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 3.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.11.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

