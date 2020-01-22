Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,628,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 29.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,287,000 after buying an additional 318,801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3,060.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 225,222 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,458,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,433,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,398,000 after purchasing an additional 163,914 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.