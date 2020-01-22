Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. National Retail Properties makes up 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 28.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,207,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,988,000 after purchasing an additional 265,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,155,000 after purchasing an additional 172,860 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Shares of NNN opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.05. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

