Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 229,318 HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 229,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,000. HollyFrontier accounts for about 2.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of HollyFrontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.77.

In other news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,199.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

