Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 32,523 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 815,302 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,041,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 523,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $46.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.05%.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 and have sold 45,801 shares valued at $1,983,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.