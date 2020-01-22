Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 37,011 Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 37.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 47.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

