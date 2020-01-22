Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 37,606 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. WP Carey makes up about 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.38.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.91). WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.99%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.