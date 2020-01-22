Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 665,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,023,000. DXC Technology accounts for about 5.2% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

NYSE:DXC opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.