Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 220,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,311,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 3.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2,545.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,443.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

