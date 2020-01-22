Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,361,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,147,000. Macy’s comprises approximately 4.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Macy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 79.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.65. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.02.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

