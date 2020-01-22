Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 22,117 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EPR Properties by 46.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 803.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPR. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of EPR opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

