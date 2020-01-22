Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 295,800 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 295,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,107,000. Nordstrom comprises 2.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.19% of Nordstrom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.24.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

