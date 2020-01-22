Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 496,944 Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 496,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,135,000. Cardinal Health comprises about 5.3% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.17% of Cardinal Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

