Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 53,513 PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,648 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,640,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,626,000 after acquiring an additional 415,995 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,699,000 after acquiring an additional 424,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,456,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,201,000 after acquiring an additional 41,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

