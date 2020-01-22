Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 60,998 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

