Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 823,970 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 823,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,407,000. Franklin Resources comprises about 4.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.17% of Franklin Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 61.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

