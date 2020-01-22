Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.07 Million in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGP. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.46.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGP shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

