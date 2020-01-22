Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.17% of Gladstone Commercial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 218,898 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,403,000 after acquiring an additional 92,712 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 16.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2,258.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

