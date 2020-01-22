Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Lexington Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. The business had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

