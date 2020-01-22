Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Getty Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 813,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,599,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 143,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

GTY stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $35.03.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

