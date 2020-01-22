Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.88 Million in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,338,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6,644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 97,212 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,530,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $151.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

