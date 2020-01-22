Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,585 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.95.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.