Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.