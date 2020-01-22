Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Waste Management makes up 0.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6,950.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,746 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 987,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after buying an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,771,000 after buying an additional 501,763 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

Shares of WM stock opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.84 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

