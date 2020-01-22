Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $11.80 Million in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 218,534 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,000. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 2.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $223,009,000 after acquiring an additional 204,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 333.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,170 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,684,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,736,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,952,000 after acquiring an additional 136,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

