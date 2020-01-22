Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $22.19 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 394,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,000. Nucor comprises 4.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.13% of Nucor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Nucor by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Nucor by 1,156.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Nucor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Nucor by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 447,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

In other Nucor news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

