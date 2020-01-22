Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000. Realty Income makes up about 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,373.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

