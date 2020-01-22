Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,191,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,585,000 after buying an additional 1,805,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,333,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $61.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

