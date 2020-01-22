Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15,904.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,009,000 after buying an additional 3,331,568 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after buying an additional 1,479,616 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after buying an additional 960,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

