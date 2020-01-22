Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $11.34 Million Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 261,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,342,000. BorgWarner makes up approximately 2.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.13% of BorgWarner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 46.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 60.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

