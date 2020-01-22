Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $11.45 Million Investment in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 248,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,000. International Paper makes up about 2.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of International Paper at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.