Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Amgen accounts for about 0.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 53.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.46. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

