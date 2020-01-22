Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 315,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,000. Kohl’s makes up approximately 3.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.20% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

KSS stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

