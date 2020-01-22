Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 31.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 58,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 51,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,603,959.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

