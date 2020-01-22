Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,753 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70. Insiders have sold a total of 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

