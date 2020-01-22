Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Xylem makes up 0.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 116.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 500.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cfra lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

