Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.