Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 201,694 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,036,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after buying an additional 321,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 26,588 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

NYSE:VICI opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 83.01 and a quick ratio of 83.01. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The business had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.22%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

