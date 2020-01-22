Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 18,346 Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,204 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.69.

NYSE:COF opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $105.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

