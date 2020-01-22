Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 18,547 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 779.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 295.73 and a quick ratio of 295.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.76. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 298.51%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.49 per share, with a total value of $27,471.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,277.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.21 per share, for a total transaction of $27,457.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 324,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,063,631.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

