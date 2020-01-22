Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 20,976 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 257.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,839,000 after buying an additional 421,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,217,000 after buying an additional 311,257 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $16,317,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after buying an additional 179,324 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

NYSE:ADC opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.