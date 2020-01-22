Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 25,210 Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Safehold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 918.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 226.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 40.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. 21.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

SAFE opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.44. Safehold Inc has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 32.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,277,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,123. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, October 13th.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.