Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 765,289 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 765,289 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,000. HP comprises 3.3% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of HP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in HP by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of HP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of HP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,623 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

