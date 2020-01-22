Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

SRC opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

