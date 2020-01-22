Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $148.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.95.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

