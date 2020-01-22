Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $12.02 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 491,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,021,000. Halliburton accounts for about 2.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Halliburton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Halliburton by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,924,328 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after purchasing an additional 322,788 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 177,877 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 107,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after purchasing an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.